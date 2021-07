Kids had the opportunity to learn more about golf at a week-long day camp at Suffolk Golf Course’s Summer Junior Golf Camp. Nearly 30 students attended to learn about driving, chipping, putting and proper etiquette. During the week, the students, ages 8 to 14, were split into groups of similar ages to work on their techniques. They practiced drills and played games like tic-tac-toe. On the last day, the students were able to try playing on the actual golf course.