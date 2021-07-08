Cancel
Colorado State

North Texas schedules football series with Colorado

By Brett Vito Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 14 days ago
Buy Now North Texas running back Jamario Thomas breaks away for one of his two touchdowns during the Mean Green’s 2004 loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. UNT will return to Folsom Field in 2032 as part of a home-and-home series that will conclude with a game at Apogee Stadium in 2033. DRC file photo

One of the greatest performances in former North Texas running back Jamario Thomas’ Hall of Fame career unfolded at Folsom Field.

Thomas took a handoff from Scott Hall on the seventh play of the Mean Green’s game against Colorado and went 57 yards for a touchdown.

UNT will return to the site of that carry back in 2004 when the Mean Green open a home-and-home series against the Buffaloes in 2032. The first game will be played on Sept. 4 in Boulder, Colo.

Colorado will visit Apogee Stadium on Sept. 3, 2033.

The schools announced the series on Thursday.

UNT athletic director Wren Baker has emphasized scheduling home-and-home series during his tenure while moving away from scheduling single games on the road against Power Five conference teams.

UNT has played Colorado just once and lost 52-21, despite a huge game from Thomas. He finished with 247 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

The performance marked the beginning of one of the memorable individual seasons in program history. Thomas went on to win the national rushing title with an average of 180.1 yards per game.

UNT’s last game against a Power Five opponent was a 23-17 loss to Cal in 2019. The Mean Green’s last win over a major conference opponent was a 44-17 victory at Arkansas in 2018.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

#North Texas#Hall Of Fame#American Football#Buffaloes#Unt#Cal
