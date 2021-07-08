It's Your Business: Investing in Bloomington's future

Recently, we have been diving into what the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 can mean for our community. ARPA is a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief funding package that will deliver funding at the federal, state and local levels. Through ARPA allocations to local government, Bloomington will receive about $22.27 million, Ellettsville will receive about $1.41 million and Monroe County will receive about $28.79 million.