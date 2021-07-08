Woman returned car she allegedly took shortly after owner noticed it was missing

A woman who allegedly took a man’s car Wednesday morning returned it shortly after he noticed it was gone, according to a police report.

The Denton Police Department arrested a 32-year-old woman around 10 a.m. Wednesday a few hundred feet away from where she allegedly took the car from BCI Mechanical Inc., 400 E. Oak St. The caller said he walked outside of the business and noticed his Saturn View was missing, although he still had the keys.

According to the report, he went back into the business and started checking the surveillance cameras. He then noticed from viewing the footage that his car was back.

The report says employees confronted a woman they saw near the Saturn.

Police located her in the 300 block of North Bell Avenue and asked if she took the car. She denied doing so. Surveillance footage showed her getting out of the car when they confronted her.

She was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Other reports

300 block of Wye Street — Denton dispatchers heard a woman who called 911 saying “leave me alone” and “get off” before their call disconnected Wednesday evening, according to a police report.

A woman called 911 to report a man wouldn’t let her leave from a campsite around 8:45 p.m. She lost contact with dispatchers and when police arrived, they saw a man standing over a woman. The report says she waved down officers and the suspect took off running.

She alleged she was grabbing her belongings from one campsite where people experiencing homelessness resided when she noticed him walking up behind her. She reported he stepped in front of her when she tried to leave, refused to move so she could walk past and grabbed her by her arms and backpack.

According to the report, he became aggressive when she said she would call 911. She said a friend of hers intervened and she was able to leave the campsite, yet he was still pursuing her when police arrived.

He was arrested and charged with interference for an emergency request for assistance and unlawful restraint.

2400 block of East McKinney Street — A woman was arguing with her ex-girlfriend’s brother when he punched her three times late Wednesday, according to a police report.

Officers are investigating the assault after taking a report from the 19-year-old victim. The two were arguing about her ex-girlfriend when he struck her three times in the face with a closed fist. She told police she fell back onto the ground from the strikes and was in pain.

According to the report, she had a lump on the back of her head and visible swelling to her face. She said she wants to pursue charges against the assailant.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 469 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.

From Wednesday to Thursday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.

