Texans seeing priciest pump prices since 2014

Texans are now paying the most at the gas pump since Taylor Swift first urged us to Shake It Off, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny uptick in the statewide average gas price, to $2.81 a gallon.

That price is 93 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 2 cents on the week, to $3.14 a gallon — 96 cents more than during the second week of July in 2020.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.04, while drivers in the Amarillo area are paying the least at $2.72 per gallon.

Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw prices remain largely stable this week, with the average price per gallon remaining unchanged in Dallas at $2.80, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington inched up a penny to $2.81 a gallon.

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.62 a gallon, found at the Love’s Travel Stop off Interstate 35 and Milam Road. That price is 4 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.

AAA Texas gas price data shows the Texas statewide average price has risen to its highest level since October 2014 (when Swift’s earworm was the No. 2 song on the Billboard Hot 100). Higher gasoline demand, and more expensive crude oil, have led to the price increase at the pump as a record number of Texans traveled by car over the Independence Day holiday weekend, AAA noted. Market analysts anticipate gas prices could keep going up by approximately 20 to 30 cents during the summer months.

However, drivers in Texas still are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price of $2.76 a gallon.