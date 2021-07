The Minneapolis City Council is the ultimate decider on whether Minneapolis gets to vote on a path for rent control in the fall of 2021. Minneapolis is a majority renter city, and the rents have never been higher. According to Rent Café, in April, the average one-bedroom apartment in Minneapolis went for over $1500 a month. And people feel that something has to be done against out-of-control rents, to keep the city a place where people can afford to stay.