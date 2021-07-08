Cancel
Sanger, TX

Sanger promotes assistant DJ Moore to head boys basketball coach

By Reece Waddell
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 14 days ago

DJ Moore has roughly two decades of experience and a state title under his belt from his days of coaching high school basketball in Nevada.

The 41-year-old was an assistant on the 2007 Galena High School team that won the Nevada state championship, a squad that featured future first-round selection Luke Babbitt.

But after moving to the Dallas-Fort Worth area two years ago with his wife, who graduated from Keller Fossil Ridge, Moore began searching for a new coaching gig. Eventually, he wound up in Sanger, spending the 2020-21 season as an assistant under former Sanger head coach Brandon DeLorge.

So, when DeLorge resigned last month to become an assistant at Coppell, Sanger did not have to look far to find an experienced replacement, quickly naming Moore the Indians’ next head coach.

“I’m very excited,” Moore said. “Sanger is a town with a group of kids that want to work hard. The culture is moving in the right direction and is something we’ve got to keep working on. But I’m really happy with what we’ve done so far. The attendance has been really good, and it’s getting better. The buy-in has been really good with what we’re doing at the junior high and high school level.”

Prior to his one-year stint as Sanger’s assistant, Moore spent roughly 20 years working primarily as an assistant coach in Nevada, appearing in multiple state championship games.

Moore’s first head coaching job came when he took over the Damonte Ranch program in 2015. Sanger will be his second head coaching position.

“DJ had done a great job for us last year as an assistant during a tough COVID year,” Sanger athletic director Chuck Galbreath said. “He showed a lot of initiative when coach DeLorge made his announcement and decided not to come back. He showed a lot of initiative stepping up and keeping the program going forward. He knows our kids, so there was a comfort level knowing he knew our program and situation.

“He just did a really good job in the interview process of selling himself as a person that wanted to be in Sanger, wanted to build this program and wanted to keep us moving in the right direction.”

Moore inherits a Sanger team that has struggled in recent years.

Sanger went a combined 16-38 in two seasons under DeLorge. The Indians managed a 12-20 record in 2019-20 before slipping to 4-18 last season, missing the playoffs both years.

But Moore said he believes his familiarity with the program having already been in Sanger will lend itself to a more seamless transition.

“It’s much easier to hit the ground running having some familiarity with how it was last year,” Moore said. “I really want the community to be excited about the product we’re putting out there, and be proud of what they’re doing on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

