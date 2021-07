Power Rankings: San Jose #23 (-), Rapids #8 (+1) Hey, uh, I don’t know if you know this, but, uh… the Colorado Rapids are sitting pretty. A solid point off of the Seattle Sounders and a 2-0 win over Minnesota United means that we’re sitting comfortably in fourth place with a game or two in hand. Even without Sam Vines (who helped get a Concacaf Gold Cup group win over Haiti with his goal) and Jonathan Lewis due to USMNT duty, and without Jack Price due to injury, we did really well against a good Minnesota team. After taking a bit of a break, the Rapids resume the season with another home game against the Earthquakes. We’re on a pretty hot streak ourselves — and looking to keep the momentum going — but will the visitors pose a threat?