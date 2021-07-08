Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

See The Heartbreaking Trailer For Val Kilmer Documentary, Shot By Val Himself

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Val Kilmer may have just released one of the most interesting and heartbreaking documentaries we’ve ever see about a celebrity. Using a massive collection of “home movies” he’s shot and accumulated himself over the last few decades, Kilmer has pieced them together to tell the story of his acting, and real-life with the backdrop of his recent recovery from and side effects of throat cancer. Frankly, this is unlike other stories we’ve seen before.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Doc Holliday
Person
Oliver Stone
Person
Moses
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Tombstone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.
MoviesPosted by
People

Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary Val

Val Kilmer had the best people step in for him at the Cannes Film Festival — his kids!. While the longtime actor didn't attend the photo-call for his upcoming documentary, Val, his daughter Mercedes, 29, and son Jack, 26, showed their support on Wednesday. The two are co-producers on the upcoming film. Mercedes and Jack were all smiles as they posed in the south of France.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's difficult to talk and be understood' Val Kilmer uses a voice box to discuss throat cancer recovery as he breaks down in tears over health battle in emotional trailer for documentary Val

Val Kilmer's upcoming documentary Val sees the actor using a voice box device to speak, as he talks openly about his slow recovery from throat cancer. In a teaser for the Amazon Prime feature, the 61-year-old actor is heard saying 'I've tried to see the world, as one piece of life' as he presses down on the electronic tool.
CelebritiesVulture

Val Kilmer Is Finally the Main Character

Val Kilmer has been appearing in other people’s films for nearly 40 years, but, as is revealed in his new documentary, Val, he’s been filming himself for even longer. He started shooting video as a kid on his father’s California ranch, making 16mm remakes and parodies of his favorite movies with his late brother Wesley. Kilmer shot through his alternatively transcendent and traumatic experiences playing Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, and Iceman; he shot through the rosy glow of the beginnings of his marriage to Joanne Whalley and the protracted crumbling of it; he shot through his 2017 diagnosis of throat cancer and the subsequent treatments that rendered him almost unable to speak; and he shot through his obsession with and efforts to turn his own version of Mark Twain’s life story into a theater show and, hopefully, someday, a completed film.
MoviesMovieWeb

Val Trailer Explores Val Kilmer's Career Through His Home Movies Ahead of Cannes Debut

Val Kilmer has been waiting to tell his story for decades, to share the intimate first-person account of the actor's ambitious rise to Hollywood A-lister and the rocky years that followed. Kilmer had fallen out of favor with the Hollywood scene, being seen as too tempestuous and combative to work with. For awhile, it seemed he would never find a home for his documentary Val. Now we have a first look trailer, with news that the documentary, made up of Val Kilmer's private home movies, will make its debut at Cannes.
Celebritiesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Val’ Trailer: A Revealing Look at Val Kilmer’s Incredible Life

Amazon just released an official trailer for A24’s Val, an upcoming documentary about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. The trailer features footage shot by Kilmer over the course of his four-decade career and includes an up-close and personal look at his time in the spotlight as well as quieter moments in his life.
MoviesPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

New Documentary Follows Val Kilmer Through 40 Years of High and Lows

Am I wrong to think that Val Kilmer is one of the more underrated, or underappreciated actors from the ’80s and ‘90s? Maybe those aren’t the exact words to use, but I just don’t feel like he gets enough love. Hopefully, that will change once people get a chance to see his new documentary, Val. Did you even know that such a film was coming out? I didn’t until just the other day, and now that I’ve seen the trailer, I can’t get the guy off my mind.
MoviesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

‘Val’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Tells His Life Story

He’s played a top gun, a top secret secret agent, Moses, a rock and roll legend, a Saint, and even a Batman. Now Val Kilmer is telling his own story in a new documentary. Titled Val, the film — which is set to premiere at Cannes later this month — is partly assembled from Kilmer’s own vast archive of home movies, which supposedly amounts to thousands of hours of video tapes and film reels that he personally shot throughout his life. The doc also reveals what Kilmer has been up to in the last several years. While he’s feeling good now, a long battle with throat cancer left Kilmer without his voice.
MoviesVulture

Watch a Parade of Val Kilmers (and One Mark Twain) in the Val Trailer

Val, the new documentary on Val Kilmer by Val Kilmer, premiered at Cannes today. Kilmer has been filming himself since his childhood, going all the way through his throat cancer diagnosis and treatment. Kilmer collaborated with Leo Scott and Ting Po to comb through the thousands of hours of footage. “Leo Scott came to the States about a decade back and has been essential in documenting my exploration of Mark Twain as the narrator of what it means to be a real American,” Kilmer told Vulture. “Leo is a truly gifted editor and our sensibilities spoke to each other.” The film is narrated by Kilmer’s son Jack, doing a good version of his dad in his Doors years. We’ll see Kilmer shoot his downtime while making films like Top Gun, Batman, and The Island of Dr. Moreau with his hero Marlon Brando. Val comes to theaters July 23.
MoviesTVOvermind

Val Kilmer Movie “Val” Gets an Interesting Trailer

More than a few people throughout the years have wondered what became of Val Kilmer, and this has been going on for a while. The truth is that he’s been keeping busy pretty steadily for a number of years, while he’s taken a few roles here and there that have been decidedly odd, he’s still been someone of interest for many years. A movie about his life titled Val is arriving soon and will showcase Kilmer from his early years when he started filming pretty much anything as he became known to those around him as a kind of comical and outgoing person, to the moments when he started to become a big star. There’s no way to deny that he’s going to be a name that will be remembered throughout time since the truth is that Kilmer has been someone that people have enjoyed and then been confused by, sometimes in the same year. The thing about Kilmer is that he can appear to be completely on the level and ready to go when it comes to a project, and then he can be clowning and goofing around in the next second.
Celebritiesawardswatch.com

‘Val’ explores the life of 80s acting icon Val Kilmer in his own words [Trailer]

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever, to his current battle with throat cancer that has left him voiceless.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Val Trailer Takes You Behind the Scenes of Val Kilmer’s Career

Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for Val, the documentary opening in theaters on July 23, 2021 and coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 6. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the full new poster underneath. For over 40 years, Val Kilmer,...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and the new doc ‘Val’

CANNES, France (AP) — Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
Moviesstartattle.com

Val (2021 documentary) Amazon, trailer, release date, Val Kilmer

For over 40 years, Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman. This raw and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man. Startattle.com – Val Kilmer documentary.
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Val Kilmer Documentary 'Val' is Fantastic Look at a Life

"I've wanted to tell a story about acting for a very long time… About the place where you end, and the character begins. About truth… and illusion." How do you put together an entire life into one film? How do you tell that story and make it meaningful? Val is a documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, made by Val and his son Jack Kilmer, and co-directed by Ting Poo & Leo Scott. After an extensive acting career, Val went quiet. Now we know that has spent the last few years fighting and then recovering from throat cancer, but is now left with a hole in his throat and a completely different voice due to the chemotherapy. So, as he says in the film, "now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever. A story about my life." And that's exactly what we get. Val is wonderfully candid journey through the life of an actor. It's so rich and so full of love, and so profoundly honest. One of the very best films at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival so far.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: Val Kilmer documentary features homemade movies

FAIRFIELD — A documentary about actor Val Kilmer, “Val,” is one of several movies arriving on screens this week. For more than four decades, Kilmer has amassed thousands of hours of footage through homemade movies with his brothers to blockbusters such as “Top Gun” and “Batman Forever.” It’s rated R.

Comments / 0

Community Policy