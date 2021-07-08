Maryland 2023 Shooting Guard Gavin Griffiths

Late last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Mark Turgeon and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Gavin Griffiths. Griffiths comes out of West Hartford, Connecticut and is currently unrated by 247Sports. However, his recruiting profile is certainly trending up. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Dayton, Fairfield, Iowa, Rutgers, and UMass among others.