Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland 2023 Shooting Guard Gavin Griffiths

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Mark Turgeon and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Gavin Griffiths. Griffiths comes out of West Hartford, Connecticut and is currently unrated by 247Sports. However, his recruiting profile is certainly trending up. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Dayton, Fairfield, Iowa, Rutgers, and UMass among others.

www.btpowerhouse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Dayton, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Griffiths
Person
Mark Turgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Guard#Ct#The Maryland Terrapins#Rutgers#Umass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy