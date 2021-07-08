Claudia Schiffer's New '90s Supermodel–Inspired Collab for Réalisation Is Here
I know you're already familiar with Réalisation, the cult-favorite brand that counts Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, and scores of other celebs as fans. And you're probably also aware that French girls, in particular, have taken a liking to the Aussie brand and regularly wear its dresses on Instagram. But now for some exciting news: Réalisation has teamed up with the ultimate supermodel, Claudia Schiffer, on a brand-new line launching today.www.whowhatwear.com
Comments / 0