Katie Holmes is bringing the 90’s back! The actress rocked a nostalgic diamond nose ring while out and about in New York City on July 14. Katie Holmes, 42, is sending us way back in time with her latest fashion accessory. The Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a 1990s-style look on Wednesday, July 14 when she was seen wearing a diamond nose ring. Katie sported the flashy gem at the Bluemercury story in Tribeca, where she was promoting her campaign with water brand Evian. Since Katie was a huge star in the 90s, it was appropriate to see her reviving a popular fashion trend from the decade.