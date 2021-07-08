3 Must Buy Warren Buffet Inspired Stocks for July

Bloomberg – Someday, the post-pandemic equities rally is going to end. When it does it will take a lot of newly christened stock bulls with it. Their refusal to bend has been the signature fact of the stock market for at least 12 months, putting a floor under four other selloffs in 2021 alone that look just like the one that has sheared almost 3% off the S&P 500 Index since Thursday. Whether the devotion of retail investors is enough to turn the tide again is the biggest question in markets right now.