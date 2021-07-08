Cancel
Stocks

3 Must Buy Warren Buffet Inspired Stocks for July

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the "Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) of Omaha's" company underperformed the market last year, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.B) has rebounded in 2021. However, that doesn't mean investors should run out and buy shares. Target (TGT), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) are three Buffet inspired stocks are better buys right now.With tech stocks leading the market last year, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) underperformed. The stock gained a paltry 2.4% in 2020, compared with a 16.3% gain for the S&P 500. But this year, the BRK.B has performed much better, up 18% so far year to date. While investors might think it's time to jump into BRK.B, there are better options.

