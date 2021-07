HOLLYWOOD—The games people play. That should be the phrase that best defines what is transpiring right now on the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless.” The term would be best suited for Sally Spectra and Tara Locke. They both decided to align to get what they want: Jack Abbott and Kyle Abbott. Tara’s scheming was a bit unexpected, however, Sally’s was expected. As I said before I didn’t like what the writers were doing with Sally’s character, as it feels like they are painting her in a corner, similar to what transpired on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”