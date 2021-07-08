It’s Been Seven Years, How’s Destiny 1 Holding Up?
Destiny 2 has been the main platform of the Bungie’s Destiny series for going on four years now. It is, in several ways, a sight better than it was at launch back in 2017. The weapon meta isn’t so bland. Rewards are plentiful and there’s more content for fans to enjoy. That said though, Destiny 2 is still a very different game than its predecessor, which has allowed the original to retain a certain appeal, and so it still has a dedicated following. Destiny 1 is still playable in 2021 and it may even still offer a better experience than its successor in some ways.hardcoregamer.com
