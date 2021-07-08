Cancel
Resident Evil Village Reaches 4.5 Million Copies Sold

By Sam Spyrison on July 8, 2021
Cover picture for the articleBack in May, Capcom launched the latest entry in their long-running survival horror franchise, which our review called a “fantastic and worthy follow-up.”. Shortly after its release, the Japanese developer announced that Resident Evil Village managed to ship over three million copies in its first five days. Now, Capcom has provided an update to the sales of Resident Evil Village, which has sold an additional 1.5 million copies since that time, bringing the current total to 4.5 million copies sold in its first two months. Although it still has a ways to go to reach the nearly eight million copies of Resident Evil 7, this continued sales success is great news for the future of the franchise, including the launch of Re:Verse later this month and the upcoming DLC that Capcom teased back at E3.

