Environment

Weather cancels ferry service to islands

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 12 days ago
HYANNIS, Mass. — News of Tropical Storm Elsa has interrupted ferry service between Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Hyannis.

In a tweet Thursday night, Hy-Line Cruises said “All ferries from Martha’s Vineyard and Hyannis, and all Inter-Island ferries between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have been cancelled due to Tropical Storm Elsa!”

Elsa continued to march through the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states Thursday, officials with the National Hurricane Center said.

Locally, Elsa will make its closest pass to, or even cut through, southern New England Friday. The final path will determine where the heaviest rain will fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

