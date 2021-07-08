Cancel
Boston, MA

Domestic violence is at the center of Hanna Halperin’s debut novel

By Kate Tuttle Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Something Wild” is Hanna Halperin’s first novel, born from a short story written while she was getting her MFA in fiction. The novel centers on two sisters who suspect their mother is experiencing domestic violence. Halperin drew on her own family to sketch the sister relationship. “I think an interesting thing about siblings is that we have a certain language that we speak with each other,” she said. Despite her closeness with her own sister (“I think she’s one of the people that I admire most in the world,” she added), Halperin wanted to look at family differences as well — including differences in social class, as represented by the different Boston suburbs in which the characters live.

