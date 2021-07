If you’re the procrastinating type, you can be late and early at the same time this summer by getting out in the woods. A lot of experts will tell you that any changes you make to your hunting areas should be done as soon as possible after the season ends – as in, during the winter. But that’s not realistic for many of us, and frankly, the experts – some of whom are self-proclaimed and others who are paid to promote a product – don’t know squat about your spot.