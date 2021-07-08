Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 Tips to Leading a Fast-Growing, Remote Team

By Ivan Zak
Westport News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are a young company that has grown from four people to 30 in less than two years. Before becoming an entrepreneur, I was a veterinarian but had to stop practicing because of severe burnout. Having recovered, I became passionate about solving problems that used to make me feel miserable in the practice — inefficient workflows, toxic work culture, lack of sense of belonging and purpose. These are common problems that permeate most veterinary practices, making veterinarians one of the most burned-out professions. I believed I could use technology to help alleviate the issues.

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Sinek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vis#The Catalysis Institute#Burnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economykuer.org

Remote Work Is Here To Stay, And It May Be A Sign Of Employees' Growing Power

For Joshua Aikens, there’s no putting Pandora back in the box when it comes to remote work. He’s chief of staff at Zonos, a St. George-based e-commerce company. The business has grown significantly during the pandemic, from 34 employees at the start of 2020 to 96 employees today. They were all forced into remote work when the lock-down began. Aikens said he had little understanding of how to best manage a virtual office. He had heard about a course called the Remote Online Initiative — or ROI — through Utah State University. It trains employees, entrepreneurs and business leaders how to make remote work better. But it wasn’t until he saw his office was likely to close that he tried it.
EconomyCMSWire

How CIOs Define Innovative Customer Experience

Economist Theodore Levitt once said a business's purpose is to "create and keep a customer." This simple statement cut through the business strategies of the time that focused on short-term financial gains. Today’s enterprises know that customers matter and that creating and keeping a customer is about delivering a great customer experience.
Career Development & Advicecapitolhilltimes.com

How to make a success of hybrid working?

Telling your employees that they can split their work week between at-home and in-office days will create chaos in your company. There is a need for structure, a need for a systematic transition to make a hybrid workplace work. Developing a hybrid culture will allow employees to easily transition from their home to the office, and increase productivity when in the office. Creating a hybrid culture consists of many steps and challenges outlined within the next few paragraphs:
Economygoodmenproject.com

Top Tips To Grow A Startup

When you are starting a business, you need to play to win. Not only do you want to play to win, but you should expect to win. This is what makes Bill Belichick’s teams so great. He has a uniquely effective way of motivating grown men to be their best.
EconomyWestport News

5 Reasons You Need to Adopt a Circular Economy Business Model

What goes around comes around, the saying goes, and everything that was once old will soon be new again. Life moves in cycles, and everything has its season. The cyclical nature of existence is reflected in the concept of the circular economy, which outlines ways to develop our businesses by using resources in a sustainable way. As entrepreneurs, we all have an eye on the long game. So a circular economy business model makes sense, both for our brands and for our customers and clients.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

This fast-growing Chicago startup is trying out a 4-day workweek

One Chicago startup is helping employees combat burnout with an interesting new benefit: a four-day workweek. Clearcover, a fast-growing startup that raised $200 million earlier this spring, has given its more than 300 employees the option to work just four days a week during the months of July and August. In company surveys, Clearcover employees reported that the toll of the pandemic and the complexities of remote work were resulting in increased stress and the need for more mental health support, CEO Kyle Nakatsuji said. So to help workers lower their stress levels, Clearcover opted for three-day weekends this summer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fast Growing Sports Tech Disruptor Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

BALTIMORE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG ), the sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, via its highly successful Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher, is pleased to announced the appointment of Mr. Jason Seifert as its new Chief Financial Officer.
IndustryPosted by
Racine County Eye

Essential Tips for Growing Your Construction Business

In addition to safety and quality workmanship, growth is a top priority for construction companies. While it takes time to expand, there are a few things businesses can do in the meantime to ensure healthy and stable growth. Check out our list of essential tips for growing your construction business to see what you can do to successfully grow your company.
Jobssecurityboulevard.com

How to build a security-first culture with remote teams

If recent world events have driven an increase in the number of remote workers in your organization, you are now confronted by even more security challenges for already stretched security teams and busy IT departments. Sixty-one percent of CISOs are more concerned about security risks targeting employees than they were pre-COVID [IDG], and much of that is due to staff working remotely.
Softwareabovethelaw.com

Meet MyCase: Better Practice Management For Today’s Busy Lawyer

Having the right technology is critical to running an efficient and effective law practice today. If you’re like most attorneys, you probably find yourself or your staff spending too much time on administrative tasks or reconciling information from various systems in order to get your work done. What if you could spend more time doing the work you actually enjoy and making your clients happy rather than just juggling your caseload? The answer: use the right practice management software.
EconomySearchengineland.com

Level up your customer experience by building a winning martech stack

Failing to build authentic customer experiences can lead to low engagement, growth, and loyalty. Your technology stack can be the culprit. Join experts from ActionIQ and Merkle who will share case studies of companies across industries building technology stacks that succeed in winning customers, even in complex and regulated operating environments like banking, wealth management, insurance and beyond.
Apparelmuncievoice.com

Practical Marketing Tips for Your Jewelry Business

Statista research indicated that approximately 20,400 jewel stores operate in the U.S., with the jewelry market projected to increase from $42 billion to $60 billion by 2025. These staggering statistics show that the jewelry market is lucrative yet competitive, making it pretty easy for your business to go unnoticed. However, you can earn your place in the industry with the right strategies. That said, here are some practical marketing tips for your jewelry brand.
Career Development & Adviceenterprisersproject.com

OKRs and KPIs: 6 counterintuitive tips for leaders

Conventional thinking isn’t always bad, but it can lead to a bad result – missing out on new ways of doing things. This idea is particularly important to goal-setting and performance measurement in IT and business. A “same old, same old” approach to metrics will likely lead to the same old results. That’s good if you’re happy with the way things are; it’s less effective if you’re launching a brand-new initiative or driving significant change.
WorkoutsPosted by
Forbes

Aly Orady’s Fast-Growing Tonal Reinvents Fitness Equipment

The global fitness equipment market exceeded $10 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $25 billion by 2027, according to Global Market Insights. Equipment that connects smart devices via high-speed Internet and allows them to analyse, store and collect data from any location is the fasted growing segment, gaining popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Cell Phonesdigitaltransactions.net

An App Emerges for Fast Payments to a Fast-Growing Base of Freelance Workers

As the gig economy grows, startups are emerging to meet an expanding market for payment. An especially ambitious example is Willa Inc., which on Wednesday announced an $18-million Series A funding round led by FinTech Collective and including sums from existing investors EQT Ventures and Entrée Capital. The Ventura, Calif.-based...
EconomyCIO

Customers Demand a Holistic Marketing Framework

As customers move to digital brand interactions in substantial numbers, they are finding that the differences between a customer experience based on 2017 technology and one built today are huge. The modern approach is driven by an integrated framework that provides a cohesive CX, to the extent of tracking and managing customer interactions. Using these fundamental constructs, it is possible to build a more compelling experience that will delight the customer and deliver for the brand. This is connected marketing.
Career Development & AdviceAugusta Free Press

Productivity tips for remote workers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. While some employers are calling employees back into the office this fall following the COVID pandemic, many will let employees continue working remotely indefinitely. Others are enacting flexible schedules, where you split your time between the office and remote work. Because of...
EconomyMySanAntonio

4 Guiding Principles in Building a Design-Driven Business

In the past decade we’ve seen design emerge as an increasingly important aspect of building great businesses. Thanks to companies like Airbnb and Apple, consumers have grown accustomed to great design, whether they realize it or not. Today, ensuring that your business cares about this vital concept is nearly table stakes, and in hyper-competitive environments is often the difference between success and failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy