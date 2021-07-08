Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 testing: Quidel Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay recalled due to false negative results risk

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a recall this week from manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare products, Quidel Corporation. According to the recall notice, the company is recalling. the Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay (M120) due to a significant risk of false negative results for patients with relatively high amounts of SARS‐CoV‐2...

