Dayspring’s Eboselulu Omofoma named 2A track athlete of the year, other local athletes earn all-state honors in track, swimming, lacrosse

By Bobby Fernandez
The Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHSAANow.com released a series of all-state teams for the fourth and final season — Season D — of the Colorado High School Activities Association’s modified four-season calendar. Per usual, local athletes were well-represented in girls track and field, boys lacrosse and boys swimming and diving. Dayspring Christian’s freshman sensation Eboselulu...

