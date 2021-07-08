Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Richland; Roosevelt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROOSEVELT AND NORTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.alerts.weather.gov
