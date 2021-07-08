Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harding; Perkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN PERKINS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northwestern South Dakota.