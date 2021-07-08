Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ FOR CENTRAL MCKENZIE COUNTY At 655 PM CDT/555 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Watford City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit around 705 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rawson and Sather Dam. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH