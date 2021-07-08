Hausfeld Hits Biotech Robotics Developer With Proposed Antitrust Class Action
Hausfeld and other law firms filed an antitrust class action against robotic-assisted surgery device developer Intuitive Surgical Thursday in California Northern District Court. The complaint is part of a series of suits filed on behalf of facilities that use Intuitive’s da Vinci system accusing the company of unlawfully tying the sale or lease of a da Vinci robot to the aftermarket for replacement parts and maintenance services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-05266, Kaleida Health v. Intuitive Surgical Inc.www.law.com
Comments / 0