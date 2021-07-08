Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Hausfeld Hits Biotech Robotics Developer With Proposed Antitrust Class Action

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHausfeld and other law firms filed an antitrust class action against robotic-assisted surgery device developer Intuitive Surgical Thursday in California Northern District Court. The complaint is part of a series of suits filed on behalf of facilities that use Intuitive’s da Vinci system accusing the company of unlawfully tying the sale or lease of a da Vinci robot to the aftermarket for replacement parts and maintenance services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-05266, Kaleida Health v. Intuitive Surgical Inc.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Robotics#Antitrust#Kaleida Health#Intuitive Surgical Inc#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Morgan Stanley Letter Pits Client Preference Against Talent Market Demands

The recent letter sent out by Morgan Stanley chief legal officer Eric Grossman asking his company’s outside counsel to service its matters in-person has raised a tricky question for law firms: How heavily do we weight clients’ requests for a in-office interaction against the popularity of hybrid work among attorneys—especially working parents?
BusinessLaw.com

Innovation in Practice Management Solutions: Frontline Managed Services

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
BusinessLaw.com

Championing Diversity in Tech, In-House: Phuong Phillips

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Florida StateLaw.com

Facebook Worked With Government to Censor COVID-19 Posts, Proposed Florida Class Action Claims

Facebook was hit with a civil rights class action Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The class action, which alleges that Facebook, with the help of the U.S. government, has stifled free speech rights as they pertain to information about COVID-19, was brought by Metropolitan Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:21-cv-01749, Rogalinski v. Facebook Inc.
Lawabovethelaw.com

The 500 Largest Law Firms In The United States

Ed. note: This column originally appeared on Original Jurisdiction, the latest Substack publication from David Lat. You can learn more about Original Jurisdiction on its About page, and you can subscribe through this signup page. Like many lawyers, I’m a sucker for rankings. In the world of Biglaw, some of...
Businessthedallasnews.net

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions and legal operations experts to discuss corporate legal department spending trends in upcoming webinar

July 22 presentation will cover insights and statistics outlined in the company's latest LegalVIEW® Insights report. July 19, 2021 -Nearly a third of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions corporate legal department (CLD) clients showed a 90 percent or more difference between their lowest and highest annual legal spend amounts in the last five years, according to data compiled by the company. However, even with wild fluctuations individually, these clients - all of whom have had mature e-billing for at least six years - pay no more in total outside counsel costs on average than they did in 2016. The nuances driving these trends and other valuable insights from ELM Solutions' recently-introduced LegalVIEW® Insights report will be among those discussed in an ELM Solutions-hosted webinar on July 22.
Public HealthLaw.com

'A Very Pro-Attorney Market': The Pandemic Has Given Individual Attorneys More Leverage

The pandemic has shifted power away from law firms and toward their lawyers, giving individual partners and associates more autonomy. From flexible work arrangements to associate pay and the thriving lateral market, individual lawyers appear to have gained significant leverage over management since COVID-19 shut down much of the economy last March, analysts say. And some of that has manifested in the announcements related to office-return dates and remote working policies, as well as special bonuses, signing and retention bonuses and increased associate salaries.
BusinessLaw.com

Innovative Operations Team of the Year, Law Firm: Berry Appleman & Leiden

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Forces Rewrite of Social Security Attorneys’ Fee Rules

The Social Security Administration must change its procedures for paying attorneys’ fees in disability benefit disputes to allow payments to law firms and payments for work done by lawyers who later join the government, the First Circuit held. The administration’s requirement that attorneys’ fees be paid to individual attorneys and...
Waukesha, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

The Alexander Company senior development proposal back on table

WAUKESHA — The Common Council will review senior development proposals for land across from City Hall since The Alexander Company’s proposal is back on the table. Although the Redevelopment Authority recommended a proposal from Sherman & Associates for an active living senior apartment project, the Common Council requested to learn more about a senior living proposal by The Alexander Company, which included independent and assisted living housing units, as well as memory care units.
EconomyLaw.com

Spread of Partner Pay Widens in Parts of Big Law

Amid increasing competition for the best talent, the pay gap between the highest-paid and lowest-paid equity partners is climbing in some segments of Big Law. The median ratio between the highest and lowest-paid equity partners at Second Hundred firms in particular—those ranked No. 101 through No. 200 in the Am Law 200—has widened, extending from 7.5-to-1 in 2019 to 8-to-1 in 2020, according to American Lawyer data taken from a survey of law firms each year.
Jacksonville, FLLaw.com

Florida-Based Protection Equipment Maker Files for $144 Million IPO

Cadre Holdings Inc. registered with the SEC on July 12 for a $143.8 million IPO. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Kane Kessler PC partner Robert Lawrence. The underwriters, led by Raymond James & Associates Inc., Stifel Financial Corp. and Truist Securities Inc., are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell partner Robert Buckholz.
LawLaw.com

Innovations in Pro Bono, Law Firm: Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
TechnologyLaw.com

Legal Tech Adoption Jenga: People Clerk and Quiktract

Though we typically explore B2B technology, we’re doing something a little different this month by delving into the adoption process for two B2C companies operating in the legal industry. Both offer services designed to help laypeople navigate aspects of the legal system that are less frequented by lawyers: small claims court and creating freelancer contracts. However, as any person who has either struggled to receive payment for their work or found themselves in small claims court can attest, operating without an attorney in these spaces is easier said than done.

Comments / 0

Community Policy