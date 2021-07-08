Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, VA

Northern Neck broadband expansion project breaks ground

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Va. (AP) -- Work is starting on a project that aims to bring fiber-optic broadband to thousands of Northern Neck homes and businesses. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Dominion Energy Virginia, All Points Broadband, and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative to celebrate the first phase of the project that aims to bring internet access to all remaining unserved locations in King George, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties.

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westmoreland County, VA
City
Kilmarnock, VA
King George, VA
Government
County
Richmond County, VA
Richmond County, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
King George, VA
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Westmoreland County, VA
Government
City
Warsaw, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Dominion Energy Virginia#Points Broadband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy