Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

4 Ways to Improve Your Home’s Water Quality

alternativemedicine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the simplest home upgrades is to improve your home’s water quality. Whether it’s for drinking, washing, laundry, or even gardening, everything benefits from higher-quality water. Here are 4 simple ways to improve the water quality in your home for different uses. Let’s get into it!. 1. Improve your...

alternativemedicine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Water Filters#Water Systems#Tap Water#Dry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenBeaumont Enterprise

All you need is $5 and 5 minutes to improve your home's curb appeal

(BPT) - First impressions matter, especially when selling your home. The moment a potential buyer pulls up to your house they start to form an opinion. Curb appeal is important to draw buyers in and sell your home for a higher price. If potential buyers see little problems, they’ll assume that larger problems exist. This doesn't mean you need to spend a ton of time or money changing the exterior of your property. It can be as simple as cleaning up, making repairs and creating a welcoming environment.
Home & GardenLifehacker

5 Ways to Clean Mold From the Most Important Surfaces In Your Home

Finding mold in any part of your home can be cause for concern, but it’s also a fairly common occurrence—anywhere there is dampness, there is a chance for mold to grow. While mold can be harmful to your health, expensive professional removal isn’t always necessary; it can often be removed safely with the right cleaning strategy and safety precautions.
Electronicstheapopkavoice.com

11 No-Cost Ways to Improve Your Air Conditioner Efficiency

Running air conditioning all day can cause your electric bill to spike. However, if you take the time to make your air conditioner more efficient, then you can save money. Keep in mind that you do not have to spend a lot of money to make your unit more efficient. You can do the following things that cost little or no money.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The Best Water Coolers for Your Home or Office

While water coolers might have a reputation for being the spot where coworkers stop to chat, they’re also a functional fixture in any office space, ensuring fresh, clean water is always available to employees. Some people even choose to have water coolers in their homes, as the dispensers can come in handy in a garage, play space, or other area where there’s no tap available.
Environmentcascadebusnews.com

Five Ways to Improve Indoor Air Quality, Energy Efficiency During Wildfires

With wildfires already burning in Oregon and above-normal fire activity predicted for the western U.S., communities across the state are facing the threat of another smoke-filled summer.  . Wildfires can pose health threats due to the microscopic particles from smoke. And that smoke can also make your business’ heating and air condition systems...
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

How to Dust, Clean, Polish and Wax the Wood Furniture in Your Home

Wooden furniture makes for beautiful, elegant interior design. Whether it’s a coffee table for placing your brew on each morning, a statement-piece dining room table with enough room for everyone, or a cozy rocking chair — wood furniture is still as popular as ever. Like many things in your home, wood furniture requires extra care and cleaning to keep it looking its best. Dusting, wiping and waxing wood are all great steps to take when routinely cleaning and preventing future wear and tear, but you typically can’t use the same cleaning products you use elsewhere in your home. To help you clean your wood effectively, protect your investment and take care of it, we’ve created a Spy guide for cleaning wood furniture. In this piece we’re going to cover:
GardeningNews 12

Watering Your Way to a Healthy Lawn

The content below has been provided by PSEG Long Island and has no editorial input from News 12 Long Island. It's time to water your lawn to keep it green and healthy, but you don't want to waste water. So, do you grab a cup of coffee or a flashlight?
Rayne, LAcrowleytoday.com

Phase 1 completed in Rayne’s water improvements

RAYNE - Despite a few complaints of discolored water still being received, more encouraging news and comments are being made of the city’s current water. Statements in a positive direction are increasing of households now receiving water with an improved look this week as the new water clarifier was placed online at the city’s water plant as Phase One of the ongoing $2.2 million project is now complete.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Cleaning, organizing your home could improve your mental health

DETROIT – Many people love having a clean, organized space. Cleaning your home may have some positive impact on your mental health too. Cleveland Clinic Psychologist Dawn Potter said some people find cleaning is a good way to manage stress. “A lot of people when they are faced with other...
Animalscowgirlmagazine.com

2 Simple Ways To Keep Your Horse’s Water Trough Clean

Scrubbing water troughs seems like a never ending job in the summer. Algae and grime are constantly building up on the sides and bottom. Your horse is less likely to drink from a dirty bucket. They could experience dehydration if they’re not getting enough water, especially in the warmer months. These tips will save you a lot of work!
EnvironmentPopular Science

Best compost bins: These eco-friendly products help you to do your part for the environment

Attractive design for countertop / Lid allows oxygen flow to combat odor. Difficult to assemble / Additional costs to get operation going. The beauty of composting is that the practice lets you take today’s leftovers and scraps and turn them into fertilizer for tomorrow’s fruits and veggies. With the best compost bin, anyone can transform organic waste affordably, right from the comfort of your backyard or kitchen counter.
Interior DesignBHG

6 Simple Ways to Turn Your Balcony into an Outdoor Oasis

For anyone living in an apartment or condo, having a balcony is a major perk. Although it's not as luxurious as a sprawling backyard, even a tiny balcony provides a private outdoor space where you can kick back and take in some fresh air. And with a little extra attention to the design, your balcony can serve as a cozy outdoor hangout that's well equipped for dining, entertaining, gardening, and unwinding. These balcony decorating ideas demonstrate how you can turn even a sliver of space into a relaxing outdoor retreat.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to keep your kitchen smelling fresh

Whether it’s for a party or a family meal, we all tend to congregate in the kitchen, so it’s important that it’s a pleasant environment - free of overwhelming smells. But that’s not easy when you’re tackling strong cooking odours, bins and drains all in the same room. There’s no...
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

How to spruce up your home in a mindful and comfortable way

Our homes represent true safe heaven, it's the place where we should feel tranquil, cozy, and secured. Nothing can top up that undeniable feeling of returning to your comfortable home after a long and tedious day to a place that can utterly uplift your state of mind the moment you enter. So, how to maximally spruce up your home and make it even more comfortable to improve your mood and give you that much-needed energy boost? Read on to discover.
homedit.com

Wood Moisture Meter – One Of The Essential Tool For Woodworking

Whether you are starting a new woodworking project, or you’ve had a leak in your house recently and you want to check out the moisture levels of your wooden floors, owning a wood moisture meter is the best way to find out just how much moisture is in a variety of different kinds of wood.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So That It Makes a Delicious Cup o’ Joe Every Time

Whether your have a a plain, ol’ coffee maker or a multi-setting espresso machine, it’s increasingly important to take care of it so that it can continue to churn out your morning, afternoon, or evening cup without fail. When it comes to cleaning appliances, many people don’t even consider this one, so here’s everything you need to know about how to clean a coffee maker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy