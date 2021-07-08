Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Simone Manuel Continues to be Important Trailblazer for Team USA as Captain

SwimInfo
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Manuel made history in Rio becoming the first African-American to win individual gold at the Olympics. It was a pivotal moment in the sport’s history and an extremely emotional moment for Manuel and her country. Five years later, she is continuing to be a pioneer in swimming. She was...

