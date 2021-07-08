Cancel
Was RANDY RHOADS's Death An Accident Or A Prank Gone Wrong?

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn episode of AXS TV's popular investigative documentary series "Music's Greatest Mysteries" exploring whether the airplane crash that claimed the life of guitar prodigy Randy Rhoads was an accident or a prank gone wrong, premiered Wednesday night (July 7) and will re-air tomorrow (Friday, July 9) at 8:00 p.m. The episode features a panel that that includes Rhoads's siblings Kathy and Kelle Rhoads, along with Randy's friend and former bandmate Rudy Sarzo, as well as rock legacy Ahmet Zappa.

