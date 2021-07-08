Was RANDY RHOADS's Death An Accident Or A Prank Gone Wrong?

Keyshia Cole's ex-husband and former NBA player Daniel "Booby" Gibson honored Frankie Lons in an emotional Instagram post. Gibson, who was married to Cole from 2011 to 2017, wrote about Lons, “i love u forever. from day 1 you showed me love.. i mean after you roasted my big ass shoes lol it wasn’t never a day we saw each other we weren’t laughing bout sum’n. thankful i got to share some real time wit someone real as you.. legends never die & you deflee that in my eyes.”