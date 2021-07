WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bipartisan bill designed to help save two shuttered paper mills in Wisconsin Rapids and Park Falls. Evers says he objected to the bill financing loans to purchase the closed paper mills because it uses federal COVID-19 relief money instead of state funds. He says using the federal money would not be allowed saying it’s not a reliable funding source to provide long-term assistance.