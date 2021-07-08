Cancel
Face to Face announce album, release song

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace to Face have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called No Way Out But Through and will be out September 10 via Fat Wreck Chords. The band have also released the title track. Face to Face released Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions) in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.

