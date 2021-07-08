Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK and Brussels clash over £40bn Brexit divorce bill – FT

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a latest Brexit update, published early Friday morning in Asia, the Financial Times (FT) said, “Brussels and London were on Thursday locked in a dispute over the size of the UK’s Brexit bill, after the EU suggested that Britain would be obliged to pay €47.5bn (£40.8bn) as part of its post-Brexit arrangements.”

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brexit Divorce Bill#European Union#Investment Decisions#Divorce Settlement#Uk#The Financial Times#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
EuropeBBC

UK clashes with EU over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status

The foreign secretary has accused the EU of seeking "to undermine the UK's sovereignty over Gibraltar". Dominic Raab said he was "disappointed" by EU proposals for a post-Brexit deal over the British overseas territory. Mr Raab said a draft mandate from the European Commission "directly conflicts" with a framework deal...
U.K.BBC

Brexit: UK to warn of 'unilateral action' over NI Protocol

The UK is expected to tell the EU that it will take unilateral action if fresh agreement is not reached on Northern Ireland. The two sides agreed the Northern Ireland Protocol in 2019, as part of the withdrawal agreement. It prevents a hard border in Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland...
EconomyUS News and World Report

UK Demands New N.Ireland Brexit Deal

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Wednesday demanded a new deal to oversee post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland and warned the European Union that London would be justified in unilaterally deviating from a deal it struck with the bloc just last year. The Northern Ireland protocol was agreed by Britain and the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700

GBP/USD stays depressed around the lowest levels since February. US issues “Do Not Travel” alert for UK over covid concerns. UK PM Johnson said infections involving someone with two vaccinations have been rising. Britain up for warning EU over NI protocol, BOE policymakers push back bullish bias. GBP/USD teases lows...
Economykitco.com

Britain proposes accountability rules for market infrastructure firms

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry on Tuesday proposed extending individual accountability rules for senior managers at banks and insurers to a wider range of financial firms such as clearing houses and payments systems. The proposed rules would apply to clearing houses like LCH, part of the London...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK to ‘warn EU it may deviate from divorce deal’ over NI, as DUP says Protocol ‘failed’

The UK government could this week warn EU leaders it will move away from terms agreed in the Brexit deal if more flexibility is not shown over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a report suggests.David Frost is reportedly set to announce a significant change to the Protocol, a source allegedly told Reuters, which could jeopardise the already strained relationship between the UK and the EU.The news agency said Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator is due to update Parliament in the next two days and will present a fresh paper on Brexit to lawmakers, in what could be a critical moment for the five-year divorce settlement. It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said this morning it was time EU leaders admitted the Protocol “has failed” and is creating “very substantial trade problems”. Speaking after a virtual meeting with EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, Sir Jeffrey told the BBC “both the UK government and the EU must now renegotiate”.Poor Boris Johnson, isolating on ‘freedom day’ – the heart bleeds | Sean O’GradyUK forced to reopen sensitive Ukraine trade pact after errors in textRishi Sunak facing probe over use of poverty statistics
Relationship Advicemediarunsearch.co.uk

This is the most expensive divorce in the UK – executive digest

Billionaire Farkat Akhmedov agreed to pay his ex-wife about $ 135 million ($ 157.64 million), which Bloomberg says puts an end to the largest financial dispute divorce courts ever pursued in the country. A spokeswoman for Akhmedov said in a statement that Tatiana Akhmedova had accepted a contract for money...
MarketsTelegraph

Brussels wants to crush cryptocurrencies but the post-Brexit City can help them thrive

It is dangerous, unregulated, a threat to financial stability, and consumes enough power to rip a hole in the ozone layer all by itself. Led by the French, the European Union is planning to clamp down on the emerging cryptocurrency market, suffocating it in rules and regulations. Like countless other new technologies, it will be killed off by officials before it has had a chance to establish itself.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain sets up new Brexit battle with the EU as it sets 'divorce bill' it is willing to pay at £37.3billion - some £3.5billion LESS that Brussels is demanding as the cost of leaving

Britain and the EU are set to clash over the cost of Brexit after their estimates of how much the UK's 'divorce bill' will be were set £3.5billion apart. The Treasury confirmed this afternoon that it estimates the UK should have to pay Brussels £37.3billion to severe its ties to the bloc.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Brexit Not Driving Spending to UK Businesses: Report

When choosing where to buy from, 55 percent of respondents selected Western Europe with 45 per cent opting for Northern Europe. Only one in seven overall said buying local mattered, with 19 percent of Baby Boomers and 12 per cent of Generation Z saying it did. A mere three percent said politics mattered when thinking of where to buy from.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Brussels sets stage for battle over emissions cuts

The European Commission will unveil on Wednesday a vast package of draft green legislation designed to govern a faster transition to a low carbon economy. A dozen legal texts—already under attack from political interests, industry lobbies and environmentalists—will seek to ensure emissions are cut by 55 percent over 1990 levels by 2030.
EconomyBBC

Brexit: Downing Street rejects EU's estimate of divorce bill

Downing St has rejected the EU's estimate of the UK's post-Brexit divorce bill after new figures put the total debt at £40.8bn. The sum was published in the EU's accounts for 2020, which also state that the UK should pay the EU £5.8bn this year. No 10 insisted the bill...
Economythedallasnews.net

EU confirms 47.5 bln euros owed by UK in post-Brexit settlement

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The United Kingdom (UK) is liable to an amount of 47.5 billion euros (56.4 billion U.S. dollars) to the European Union (EU) and the calculation is final, a European Commission spokesperson said here on Friday. The amount includes outstanding commitments made prior to Jan. 1,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK exports to EU recover from initial post-Brexit slump

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British goods exports to the European Union rose to their highest since October 2019 in May, official data showed on Friday, reversing a slump at the start of 2021 when Britain exited the bloc's single market and customs union. Britain's government is likely to view...
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: Lord Frost says EU and UK must find 'new balance'

The UK's Brexit minister has described negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol as "a little tense" at the moment. Lord Frost appeared in person at Stormont's Executive Office committee on Friday. He said the UK and EU needed to find a "new balance" to ensure problems with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy