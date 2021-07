SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury High School alumnus Collin Hay (2018) earned entry to the U23 World Rowing Championships on June 15 and is now representing both Shrewsbury and his country in the championships in Racice, Czech Republic, from July 7-11. Hay and his pair partner competed against three other crews at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, winning with the time of 6:50.51 on the 2000m course.