With the onset of Brawl Stars Season 7, we have two new brawlers coming in Brawl Stars. One of them is Buzz, who is a chromatic brawler. At a first look, Buzz looks like just another short-range brawler. Delving a bit deeper, we can also see that Buzz has unique mechanics that differentiate him from his counterparts. In this article, we will guide you through the different abilities and the tips and tricks to master the newest brawler, Buzz in Brawl Stars.