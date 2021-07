Freedom Day fears as covid cases continue to surge. US dollar picks up a risk-off bid. The British Pound is under pressure across the board as the market’s fear that today’s unwind of lockdown measures will add further to the sharp rise in covid cases across the country. New covid cases have been rising sharply over the last few weeks, mainly due to the spread of the delta variant, and there are increasing fears that the UK may have to re-introduce some lockdown measures if this surge continues. While the fatality rate remains low, if hospitalization numbers continue to grow, the UK government will have to consider reigning back some of the country’s new found freedom.