GBP/USD bulls are coming to the table as the price stalls on profit-taking. Bears will be lurking according to the US dollar smile theory. BoE will be critical for the trajectory of the pound and markets eye covid risk following Freedom Day. GBP/USD is currently trading off the lows scored at the start of the New York session at 1.3571 and has since taken out the 1.36 figure to trade near 1.3620, down 0.38%. Read more...