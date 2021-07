VET moved lower yesterday. VeChain continues trading in a bearish momentum today. Next target is around $0.06. VeChain price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as bears have pushed VET away from the previous minor support of around $0.07. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to reach the $0.06 support next as massive rejection for further downside was seen around the price area on the 22nd of June.