Over the past few months, I’ve been interviewed in podcasts and on Kitco where I’ve discussed the US and global market setups and trends based on my unique understanding of Technical Analysis and price patterns. Even though I’ve heard/read some comments from viewers sharing their own opinions which may not always agree with my interpretation of the market setups, I like to let the market trends do their thing and ultimately someone will be proven correct at the end of the day. Today, we’ll revisit some research I completed back in November 2020 and see how that research played out to today with Bitcoin.