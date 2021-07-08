Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Delta Variant: What We Know About the Efficacy of COVID Vaccines

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs concern grows about the rapid spread of the delta COVID-19 variant, experts are continuing to urge Americans to get their coronavirus vaccines as a way of staving off a surge in new cases. According to researchers, the delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of coronavirus in the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Scott Gottlieb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Delta#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Npr#Johnson Johnson Covid#The Johnson Johnson#The Executive Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Industryphillyvoice.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July, the Delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Daily Mail

Israeli government says Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine provides 'significantly LESS' protection against the Indian 'Delta' variant than health officials had hoped

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 'weaker' against the Indian 'Delta' variant than health officials had hoped, a new report from Israel claims. On Friday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a discussion about the coronavirus with his Cabinet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Israel once led the entire world in...
IndustryWebMD

FDA Grants Priority Review Status to Pfizer Vaccine

July 19, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review status to the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning the two-shot vaccine could gain full government approval by January 2022 at the latest. However, full approval will probably come earlier, the FDA said...
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

COVID variants on the rise, health officials urge vaccinations to combat risk

COVID-19 variants are on the rise around the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. As of Monday, 72 counties — including Lyon and all bordering counties — were reporting variants of SARS-CoV-2. Lyon County has reported 28 variants — all considered “variants of concern” — including 18 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant and 10 cases of the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant.
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 337.74 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 337,740,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 337,239,448 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday. The agency said 186,038,501 people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy