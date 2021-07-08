Cancel
USD: Resilience for now, softer over the medium-term – Wells Fargo

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to analysts at Wells Fargo, the US Dollar could remain strong in the short term supported by Federal Reserve policy expectations. They see the greenback weakening over the medium-term. Key Quotes:. “We see a period of U.S. dollar resilience for now given the Fed's “hawkish” surprise at its June...

#Wells Fargo#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Usd#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#The Bank Of Canada
