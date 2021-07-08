USD: Resilience for now, softer over the medium-term – Wells Fargo

Yesterday, the data from the US Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims increased by 51,000 to 419,000 last week, the highest level within the last 2 months. But the news didn’t affect the stock indices that much, as corporate earnings of reporting companies are pushing the indices up. But many analysts are sure that good company reports can’t support the stock market all the time, and a severe correction may happen in the near future. August and September are statistically weak months for the indices, so according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, the next two months could be a serious test for the bullish trend, considering that the Federal Reserve will hold a monetary policy meeting next month. Any signs of QE cut could send the market into a 10% correction. In its turn, the websites of several major companies (Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Capital One, Vanguard, United Parcel Service, LastPass, AT&T, Costco) shut down due to a large-scale failure yesterday. The reasons for the failure will be specified later.