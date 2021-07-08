Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Cañada Flintridge, CA

Crime Blotter

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 15 days ago

2500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a church was vandalized by someone who threw rocks through several windows. The rocks damaged not only windows but also computer equipment inside the rooms. Video surveillance revealed a young male with a thin build throwing several rocks at the windows. The suspect is thought to be between 16 and 20 years of age. After breaking several windows he walked westbound toward Foothill Boulevard and out of view.

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
La Canada Flintridge, CA
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Blotter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

At least 100 US Olympic athletes are unvaccinated as 2020 Games begin

Around 100 U.S. Olympic athletes that are set to compete in Japan remain unvaccinated as the Games begin on Friday. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief Jonathan Finnoff said before the opening ceremony on Friday there were 567 athletes who filled out their health histories, with 83 percent of them saying they were vaccinated. There are 613 athletes going to the Olympics, The Associated Press reported.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy