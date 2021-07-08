Flooded with visitors, officials ask for public feedback on future of Colorado destination
One of Colorado's most popular high country mountain destinations is becoming overcrowded, and now the forest service is asking the public for help. According to the Forest Service, illegally parked vehicles, user-created campsites, and environmental degradation are causing some serious challenges in the Blue Lakes area. Famed for its pristine peaks and sparkling turquoise alpine lakes, the Blue Lakes area is located in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness.www.outtherecolorado.com
