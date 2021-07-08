Cancel
Loona, 2PM, Exo, Mamamoo, Drippin And NCT Dream: This Week’s 10 Bestselling Albums In Korea

By Hugh McIntyre
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the second time in 2021, NCT Dream rules over the Gaon Albums chart in South Korea as the band collects another leader. The group’s just-released Hello Future, a repackaged deluxe edition of their debut full-length Hot Sauce, opens at No. 1, giving them their sixth champion on the tally. NCT Dream leads a busy top 10, as half of the spots inside the area are occupied by new titles.

