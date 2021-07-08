Loona, 2PM, Exo, Mamamoo, Drippin And NCT Dream: This Week’s 10 Bestselling Albums In Korea

No. 1 - BTS - Map of the Soul: 7. Last week, BTS’s incredibly popular Map of the Soul: 7 was down at No. 3, but this time around it manages to rise to No. 1, returning to the summit for another turn in the sun. The set, which already stands out as one of the band’s most successful yet on the World Albums chart, has earned more than its fair share of stays atop the tally, but fans continue to buy it in healthy enough numbers every week, and seeing as it didn't face much competition during this relatively quiet period on the ranking, it’s not entirely shocking it’s back at No. 1.