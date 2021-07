There are many massively popular vocal bands in South Korea, and while beloved figures like NCT Dream, Seventeen, Exo and others routinely score massive sellers whenever they have a new project to deliver to their adoring fan bases, it appears that nobody can compete with BTS these days when it comes to breaking records. Now, the septet has a new CD for ARMYs (the name the septet’s followers have adopted) to buy, and it could very well be headed for the history books.