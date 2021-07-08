Cancel
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Ethereum & Cardano – American Wrap 08 July

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese two altcoins may decouple from Bitcoin and target new highs. Solana price releases from a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern and recaptures tactically important moving average. Compound price building the right shoulder of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, consolidating 170% rally. Meanwhile, Bitcoin price languishing near the June correction lows, void of any sustainable, impulsive bid. The decentralized finance (DeFi) space has been a reservoir of exciting trading opportunities since June 22. Based on the charts, SOL and COMP stand out for their relative strength and future potential to decouple from the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

