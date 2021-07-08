Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Ethereum & Cardano – American Wrap 08 July

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) price, which set a new record of nearly $65,000 in April, is confounding investors. The cryptocurrency tumbled below $30,000 – a price point it blitzed through at the start of this year – on Monday night, leading analysts to predict the start of a bear cycle. Its price decline, as measured over a 24-hour period, was not much in percentage terms. But the $30,000 figure itself is considered a key price support level by institutional investors. That barrier could determine the cryptocurrency's price trajectory in the short term, they say.