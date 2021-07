Footwear brands have been looking towards outstanding film franchises of ancient times (and by ancient, we mean the 1990s) to bring out the inner child of today’s sneaker fanatic. Next up in this ongoing trend is Reebok’s partnership with Universal Brand Development and Jurassic Park, the timeless action/fantasy film that brought the most vicious dinosaurs from eons ago to present day. Inspired by the original 1993 film, Reebok applied the unforgettable look at feel of that flick onto its contemporary product line which includes classics and modern silos.