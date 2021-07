The NASDAQ 100 initially sold off after a gap higher on Tuesday, but then turned around to show signs of life again as we reached towards the 14,750 level. What is even more interesting is that it was where we had seen a previous uptrend line that was broken, so the question now is whether or not that resistance will hold. If it does, the market will more than likely will have to go lower to retest the 14,500 level. That is an area where I would anticipate seeing a bit of support, especially as the 50-day EMA is reaching towards that general vicinity. After that, we have a massive amount of support at the 14,000 handle, which was the scene of the original breakout.