New senior living and hospice center to be built in Plano

The Outlook at Windhaven, a senior living and hospice center, is planning to begin construction on its Plano location in late 2022. It will be located on the former site of Haggard Farms, just west of the northwest corner of West Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway near Windhaven Meadows Park. The center will be owned and operated by Forefront Living, a health care and service management nonprofit based in Dallas. The community will include 153 independent-living apartment homes, 30 independent-living cottage homes, 32 assisted-living apartment homes and 24 memory support suites. 972-239-5300. www.forefrontliving.org.