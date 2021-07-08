Cancel
Adams County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Slope by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Slope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOWMAN...SOUTHEASTERN SLOPE AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 552 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Scranton, or 11 miles northeast of Bowman, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Scranton around 605 PM MDT. Reeder around 630 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bowman Haley Dam, Bucyrus, Buffalo Springs and Gascoyne. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Community Policy